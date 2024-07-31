Sunrise brief: California state grant advances 2 GWh iron flow battery deployment plans

AI-enabled solar installation robot Maximo the robot will soon help to construct the 2 GW Bellefield solar project in California.
California state grant advances 2 GWh iron flow battery deployment plans The Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s long-duration battery energy storage project in partnership with ESS Tech, Inc. has been awarded a $10 million grant from the California Energy Commission to demonstrate the capability of iron flow battery technology.
Can the grid cope with the surge in electricity demand? The grid needs to modernize to meet a booming demand for electricity, which is only predicted to grow even further in coming years. IEC Standards are key to help with the transition.
Sunnova forges two new partnerships with home energy financers The residential solar and energy storage “adaptive services” provider partnered with EV charging and home energy financers.
Massive 900 MW solar project designed to preserve agricultural land Brookfield Renewable Partners filed a notice of intent for a 900 MW solar project in Oregon that will be installed in ribbons along the edge of a field to allow for continued agricultural use of the land.
