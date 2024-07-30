Massive 900 MW solar project designed to preserve agricultural land

Brookfield Renewable Partners announced it has filed a notice of intent to develop a 900 MW solar project in Oregon, making it among the largest solar projects in U.S. history.

The project is located near the Oregon Raceway outside of Grass Valley. It is placed next to existing transmission lines, eliminating the need for additional transmission infrastructure buildout.

Called Speedway Solar and Battery Storage Project, the proposed facility began community outreach efforts in the spring of 2024. Brookfield expects to issue a project order in fall 2024, apply for a site certificate in the winter of 2024, hold a public informational meeting in spring 2025, and deliver a proposed order in fall 2025. If approved, the project would receive a final order and site certificate in Spring 2026, after which the project can be constructed.

The project has a unique design in which the solar array is designed in “ribbons” along the edge of existing agricultural and wildlife corridors, thereby allowing for continued agricultural use of the land. Speedway Solar is expected to occupy about 4,500 to 6,000 acres.

“With Speedway, we want to preserve the county’s legacy of natural resource stewardship,” said John Soininen, vice president of development, Brookfield Renewables U.S. “By working with the landowners, we can reach our twin goals of decarbonizing the grid and maintaining the character of the region.”

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and stimulate local economic activity. Once operational, it will provide ongoing employment opportunities and contribute to the local tax base for shared priorities like firefighters, education and infrastructure.

Find the website for the Sherman County, Oregon proposed project here.