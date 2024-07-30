Sunnova forges two new partnerships with home energy financers

Sunnova Energy International, a publicly traded home “adaptive services” company providing solar, energy storage, and home energy management services, announced it has formed two new partnerships with Tenet Energy and Finturf.
Tenet Energy is a financial technology platform focused on the energy transition, starting with electric vehicles. Tenet connects EV drivers and fleet owners with loan terms from sustainability-focused financial institutions.
The joint effort will include a series of exclusive promotions aimed at encouraging Sunnova customers to invest in an electric vehicle with Tenet’s financing options and Tenet customers to adopt Sunnova’s solar energy systems. The promotions will include special discounts and flexible finance terms.
“By using solar panels to charge electric vehicles, homeowners can achieve significant cost savings—potentially hundreds of dollars annually on their electric bills,” said Tenet. “This integration results in a lower overall total cost of ownership, offers a sophisticated smart home system that optimizes energy use and offers substantial economic benefits like reduced utility bills and lower fuel costs.”
Sunnova will also partner with and become a financing partner for Finturf, a multi-lender point-of-sale platform. The company will provide financing for HVAC systems, roofing, generators, EV chargers, and electrical panel upgrades.
Sunnova’s financing options range from $500 to $250,000, offering flexible terms from 12 months to 25 years and competitive APRs starting as low as 0%.
“Sunnova’s addition represents a significant milestone in advancing sustainable home improvement financing,” said Stephen Pool, vice president of partnerships at Finturf. “By integrating Sunnova’s energy-efficient financing options into our network, we’re empowering homeowners to pursue eco-friendly projects with ease and confidence.”
