Sunrise brief: World’s first anode-free sodium solid-state battery

Indiana’s largest solar power plant about to come online Mammoth North Solar is a 400 MW agrivoltaic installation that is the first phase of Doral Renewables’ 1.3 GW solar complex.
People on the move: SolarEdge, SEIA, Mitsubishi Power Americas, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
World’s first anode-free sodium solid-state battery Researchers at the Laboratory for Energy Storage and Conversion have created a new sodium battery architecture with stable cycling for several hundred cycles, which could serve as a future direction to enable low-cost, high-energy-density and fast-charging batteries.
Researchers build 16%-efficient mini perovskite solar module resistant to UV light-induced degradation A U.S. research team has built a 15 cm2 perovskite solar module with improved stability and efficiency thanks to a polymer hole transport layer that reportedly improves the panel stability and efficiency.
With great (solar) power comes great responsibility Consumer protection and transparency are the keys to reigniting industry growth. Josh Levine, vice president of marketing, EnergySage shares his perspective
Organic solar cell gains counterintuitive efficiency boost from entropy A research team at the University of Kansas found that organic semiconductors known as non-fullerene acceptors demonstrate a high solar cell efficiency due to a reversed heat flow.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.