Sunrise brief: World’s first anode-free sodium solid-state battery

Indiana’s largest solar power plant about to come online Mammoth North Solar is a 400 MW agrivoltaic installation that is the first phase of Doral Renewables’ 1.3 GW solar complex.

People on the move: SolarEdge, SEIA, Mitsubishi Power Americas, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

World’s first anode-free sodium solid-state battery Researchers at the Laboratory for Energy Storage and Conversion have created a new sodium battery architecture with stable cycling for several hundred cycles, which could serve as a future direction to enable low-cost, high-energy-density and fast-charging batteries.

Researchers build 16%-efficient mini perovskite solar module resistant to UV light-induced degradation A U.S. research team has built a 15 cm2 perovskite solar module with improved stability and efficiency thanks to a polymer hole transport layer that reportedly improves the panel stability and efficiency.

With great (solar) power comes great responsibility Consumer protection and transparency are the keys to reigniting industry growth. Josh Levine, vice president of marketing, EnergySage shares his perspective

Organic solar cell gains counterintuitive efficiency boost from entropy A research team at the University of Kansas found that organic semiconductors known as non-fullerene acceptors demonstrate a high solar cell efficiency due to a reversed heat flow.