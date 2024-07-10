People on the move: SolarEdge, SEIA, Mitsubishi Power Americas, and more

SolarEdge announced the appointment of Shuki Nir as the company’s new chief marketing officer. Prior to joining SolarEdge, Mr. Nir served in several key leadership roles, including General Manager of the Consumer Business Unit at SanDisk and also led SanDisk’s Corporate Marketing. His extensive tenure includes consulting for multinational corporations and serving on several boards, including Kornit Digital and IronSource.
Carbon Limit, a climate tech company with CO2-capturing technology, announces the recent addition of Jeremy Healey as president and Joel Richardson as chief financial officer. As president, Healey will direct all non-science teams, including strategy, product sales, carbon credit sales, operations and finance. Richardson’s responsibilities as CFO include implementing and directing all financial-related activities of the fast-growing sustainability company.
Arevon Energy, Inc., a renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced that Nimmi Kavasery has joined as managing director of project finance based in Arevon’s New York office. Kavasery brings 15 years of financing experience to this role, including more than a decade of expertise in clean energy project finance, developed during her tenures at Bank of America and GE Capital – Energy Financial Services.
Energy transition partner Sparkfund has hired Sarah Spencer-Workman, former senior global director of decarbonization at CBRE, as executive vice president of customer solutions. In her new role, she will be responsible for capitalizing on the convergence of customer needs and capabilities. Leveraging 17+ years of expertise, Spencer-Workman will spearhead the continued growth of Sparkfund’s customer solutions. Joining the Sparkfund team are Chenoa Warner and Nicholas Mart, who will enter the roles of vice president of talent & culture and director of program commercialization, respectively.
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that Sarah Vilms will serve as the organization’s vice president of strategic growth initiatives. Vilms is a leading energy policy expert with nearly 30 years of experience advocating for renewable energy and energy storage deployment, permitting, transmission, and land use. At SEIA, Vilms will focus on leveraging federal programs and funding opportunities to bolster the solar and storage industry’s impact across the country.
RESA Power, LLC, a specialist in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, announced the appointment of Scott Harrison as chief executive officer (CEO). Effective immediately, Mr. Harrison succeeds board member and interim CEO Monte Roach, who will support Mr. Harrison as he transitions into the role.
Vicinity Energy announced Kevin Hagerty is the new chief executive officer and president. Bill DiCroce, who has been CEO and president since 2012, will stay on as executive chairman of Vicinity’s Board of Directors.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Lindsey Hesch started a new position as Vice President of Environment and Permitting at Heelstone Renewable Energy, LLC
- David Vonesch is appointed as SkyFire Enery’s new CEO
- Lisa Fiacco-Fochezato announces that she is starting a new position as Global Commodity Manager at Mitsubishi Power Americas
