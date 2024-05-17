U.S. solar industry week in review

pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Bifacial solar module tariffs reinstated Bifacial solar panels, predominantly used in commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar power projects, were previously exempt from tariffs. With the removal of this exemption, the cost of imported bifacial solar panels, typically ranging from $0.10-0.25 per watt, is expected to increase by $0.015 to $0.0375 per watt.

U.S. government doubles tariff rates on PV cell imports from China to 50% The Biden Administration raised tariff rates on PV cell imports from China from 25% to 50%. It also increased the tariff rates for semiconductors, electric vehicles, and EV batteries from China, among other goods.

President Joe Biden

Image: Wikimedia Commons

More bark than bite: U.S. solar tariffs and the shadow of larger trade measures Intensified trade measures against China via increasing tariffs on imported solar and battery cells represents a significant policy step, however, the impact is clouded by global manufacturing shifts, price decreases and looming Commerce Department trade complaints.

FERC transmission rule to shore up the nation’s power grid  Praised by industry groups, the ruling, is the first time in more than a decade that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has addressed regional transmission policy as well as the need for long-term transmission planning.

Opposition stymies solar – sometimes Strong growth in U.S. solar installations might suggest that solar has strong support but developers cite public opposition as a major challenge.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.