U.S. government doubles tariff rates on PV cell imports from China to 50%

From pv magazine Global

The U.S. government decided to raise the tariff rates it applies to solar cells imported from China from 25% to 50%.

“The tariff increase will protect against China’s policy-driven overcapacity that depresses prices and inhibits the development of solar capacity outside of China,” the White House said in a statement. “China has used unfair practices to dominate upwards of 80 to 90% of certain parts of the global solar supply chain, and is trying to maintain that status quo. Chinese policies and non-market practices are flooding global markets with artificially cheap solar modules and panels, undermining investment in solar manufacturing outside of China.”

The Biden administration has also decided to raise tariff rates on aluminum and steel imported from China, from 0% to 7.5% up to 25%, as well as those applied to semiconductors, from 25% to 50%.

In addition, it has decided to raise tariffs imposed on electric vehicles from 25% to 100% and those on lithium-ion EV batteries from 7.5%% to 25%. The government has also increased the tariffs on ship-to-shore cranes and medical products.

“American workers and businesses can outcompete anyone—as long as they have fair competition. But for too long, China’s government has used unfair, non-market practices,” the US government said. “China’s forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft have contributed to its control of 70%, 80%, and even 90% of global production for the critical inputs necessary for our technologies, infrastructure, energy, and health care – creating unacceptable risks to America’s supply chains and economic security.”