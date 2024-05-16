Sunrise brief: U.S. government doubles tariff rates on PV cell imports from China to 50%

U.S. government doubles tariff rates on PV cell imports from China to 50% The administration of President Joe Biden raised tariff rates on PV cell imports from China from 25% to 50%. It also increased the tariff rates for semiconductors, electric vehicles, and EV batteries from China, among other goods.
PV players wrestle tariff threat and oversupply The requirements of measures such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) mean that solar panel prices in the United States can be twice as much as in Europe.
Midea unveils outdoor residential heat pump Midea says its new outdoor residential Evox G3 Heat Pump ranges in size from 1.5 tons to 5 tons, with a coefficient of performance of 1.8. It features enhanced vapor injection technology and uses A2L as the refrigerant.
People on the move: Schneider Electric, Lightsource bp, GoodFinch and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Catalyze secures $100 million to support 79 MW New York solar portfolio The funding comes from NY Green Bank, which is requiring that a significant percentage of solar project subscribers benefit disadvantaged communities.
