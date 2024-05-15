People on the move: Schneider Electric, Lightsource bp, GoodFinch and more

Schneider Electric announced the appointment of Ruben Llanes as CEO of Digital Grid, the company’s line of business that accelerates grid modernization through cutting-edge digital management software. Under Ruben’s leadership, Digital Grid will continue its mission of helping customers modernize their grid systems by maximizing resources and minimizing ecological footprints, helping to drive the industry’s global green energy transition.

Lightsource bp is announced the appointment of Emilie Wangerman as its chief operating officer (COO) of the United States and member of our executive team, effective immediately. Emilie will lead the growth and development of our ambitious U.S. portfolio. Wangerman has been an integral part of Lightsource bp since joining in late 2017 to significantly accelerate expansion into the U.S. market. Over the last seven months, Emilie has been acting as interim COO of the U.S.

Key Capture Energy, LLC, a leading developer, owner and operator of battery energy storage systems in the United States today announced that Joel Vyduna is joining its growing team as executive vice president of technology and will be a member of the company’s leadership team. In addition, two members of the KCE team were promoted: Taylor Quarles is now executive vice president of development and Jim Brown is executive vice president of engineering and construction.

Jamie Hutson started a new position as Partner at GoodFinch

started a new position as Partner at GoodFinch Bob Caccia started a new position as Director EPC Services at Pfister Energy

started a new position as Director EPC Services at Pfister Energy Aron Hauser started a new position as Head of Strategy and Partnerships at POSH Energy

Haris Hadzic started a new position as Director of Construction at Coast Energy Job of the Week Catalyze, Associate General Counsel, Renewable Energy – New York, NY Job Description As an Associate General Counsel, Project Finance you will drive the rapid expansion of the organization's nationwide portfolio of renewable energy projects. You are a talented attorney with a strong understanding of project finance principles and experience working on tax equity deals and will lead the team for both construction debt and back leverage. Responsibilities: Collaborate with teammates on the structure and negotiation of debt and tax equity agreements for renewable energy projects for both Capital Raising and for portfolio management and closings

Liaise with external counsel and internal stakeholders to drive transaction closings

Review and analyze complex project finance documents, focusing on tax equity or other structured finance components

Draft, revise, and negotiate various commercial agreements for project financing

Manage and direct deal timelines and effectively communicate progress to stakeholders.

Conduct and organize due diligence as required for financing

Work closely with internal business teams to achieve desired business outcomes while minimizing legal risk

Work collaboratively with internal and external counsel to ensure compliance with all applicable tax laws and regulations.

Work cross-functionally, communicate clearly with business teams, and take deals across the finish line

Manage multiple existing contracts during the project financing cycle

Provide other legal support to other Catalyze functions as needed Requirements Juris Doctorate, plus licensed to practice law in at least one state and in good standing

5+ years of relevant experience in project finance structures, including tax equity, term loans, revolving credit, back-leverage, and other debt facilities; in-house experience a plus

Renewable energy industry experience

Strong fact-finding, drafting, negotiating, writing, and research skills

Excellent communication and analytical skills, as well as impeccable attention to detail, strong sense of ownership, and accountability

Experience managing competing expectations, being nimble, prioritizing effectively, and delivering high-quality, error-free work in a fast-paced environment

Strategic problem solving to improve contract content

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and in collaboration with others to get deals across the finish line

Leadership acumen and credibility to inspire confidence among internal and external clients Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Apply here.