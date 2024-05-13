Sunrise brief: Solar-friendly Maryland passes the Brighter Tomorrow Act 

Shift to renewables to combat climate change and air pollution The need to move away from fossil fuels is clear, but the path forward involves addressing both technological and economic challenges.
Solar-friendly Maryland passes the Brighter Tomorrow Act Hailed as landmark legislation, SB 783 empowers municipalities to speed permitting, raises net metering cap, supports a payment in lieu of taxes program and more.
Quino Energy ramps up production of its organic flow battery formulation The company seeks to replace vanadium and compete with lithium-ion batteries for grid storage.
Sinovoltaics publishes energy storage manufacturer financial stability ranking The report lists Tesla as number one, followed by South Korean’s LG Energy Solution, Taiwan-based Kung Long Battery, China’s Mustang Battery, along with U.S.-based Solid Power in the top five.
