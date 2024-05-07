Powin Pod energy storage platform introduced at Cleanpower 2024

Utility-scale solar projects are increasingly including battery energy storage systems, and the market has grown rapidly. California recently reached the milestone of 10 GW of energy storage installed on its power grid, with many states expected to follow.
Powin, a global energy storage platform provider has a foothold in this market, with 170 GWh of energy storage systems deployed or under construction worldwide. The company is now announcing a new multi-cell-based hardware platform, the Powin Pod for utility-scale projects.
The Pod, which is expected to be manufactured in the U.S. starting in 2026, complements Powin’s Centipede product line. Part of an integrated battery energy storage solution (BESS) includes StackOS software, system design, delivery, commissioning and long-term service.
“This next-generation product advancement demonstrates our commitment to bringing the safest and highest quality energy storage solutions to the market, advancing the entire industry as a result,” said Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin.”
The Powin Pod platform offers benefits such as upgraded cell capacity, utilization of cell-to-pack technology and optimized internal space. Its compact size reduces land use, said the company.
Powin said its Pod delivers a 50% increase in energy density from the Powin Centipede platform. This solution and density improvement is available at 2-hour or greater durations.
Liquid cooling helps with safety and reliability, and Powin reports that Pod complies with the latest and most stringent fire prevention standards such as UL 9540A, NFPA 68 and NFPA 69, while also providing optional fire suppression at module and container level.
Powin’s proprietary Battery Management System and Energy Management controls comply with cybersecurity standards and regulations, Powin reports. Pod customers can also benefit from long-term on-site services, as well as system training from the company.
Pod, which comes with a 20-year performance guaranty, is now available to order in markets globally and delivery is expected to begin in mid-2025. The company is exhibiting this week at Cleanpower 2024 in booth 2645.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.