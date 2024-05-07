Powin Pod energy storage platform introduced at Cleanpower 2024

Utility-scale solar projects are increasingly including battery energy storage systems, and the market has grown rapidly. California recently reached the milestone of 10 GW of energy storage installed on its power grid, with many states expected to follow.

Powin, a global energy storage platform provider has a foothold in this market, with 170 GWh of energy storage systems deployed or under construction worldwide. The company is now announcing a new multi-cell-based hardware platform, the Powin Pod for utility-scale projects.

The Pod, which is expected to be manufactured in the U.S. starting in 2026, complements Powin’s Centipede product line. Part of an integrated battery energy storage solution (BESS) includes StackOS software, system design, delivery, commissioning and long-term service.

“This next-generation product advancement demonstrates our commitment to bringing the safest and highest quality energy storage solutions to the market, advancing the entire industry as a result,” said Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin.”

The Powin Pod platform offers benefits such as upgraded cell capacity, utilization of cell-to-pack technology and optimized internal space. Its compact size reduces land use, said the company.

Powin said its Pod delivers a 50% increase in energy density from the Powin Centipede platform. This solution and density improvement is available at 2-hour or greater durations.

Liquid cooling helps with safety and reliability, and Powin reports that Pod complies with the latest and most stringent fire prevention standards such as UL 9540A, NFPA 68 and NFPA 69, while also providing optional fire suppression at module and container level.

Powin’s proprietary Battery Management System and Energy Management controls comply with cybersecurity standards and regulations, Powin reports. Pod customers can also benefit from long-term on-site services, as well as system training from the company.

Pod, which comes with a 20-year performance guaranty, is now available to order in markets globally and delivery is expected to begin in mid-2025. The company is exhibiting this week at Cleanpower 2024 in booth 2645.