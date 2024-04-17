People on the move: PivotGen, Spearmint Energy, PlugPV and more.

Renewable energy developer PivotGen hired Robert Dewchter as senior vice president of asset management. With over 35 years of industry experience, Robert’s expertise will optimize the performance and longevity of PivotGen’s renewable energy projects.

Prior to joining PivotGen, Robert served as the Regional Vice President for Carlyle Power Partners’ Cogentrix Energy, where he oversaw assets across the northeast (PJM) and Texas (ERCOT). Before that, he held key positions at LS Power and Brookfield Renewable Energy Group, managing assets in diverse energy investment fund portfolios and in the generation portfolios of hydroelectric and wind energy facilities.

Spearmint Energy made four senior-level hires, bringing a diverse mix of project finance, capital markets, regulatory affairs, and commercial operations experience to its team. Hires include Michael Gray, managing director of project finance, Rafia Merchant, managing director of capital markets, Jack Clark III, director of regulatory, ERCOT & SP, Omar Longou, director of commercial operations.

The Solar and Storage Industries Institute announced market research expert Shawn Rumery will join as senior program director. Rumery will lead the organization’s programmatic work, including areas related to solar siting and permitting, interconnection, and agrivoltaics, as well as the organization’s external affairs activities.

Virginia Cook started a new position as Vice President Development at SolAmerica Energy

started a new position as Vice President Development at SolAmerica Energy Anni Nowhitney started a new position as Vice Preisdent of Business Development at PlugPV

started a new position as Vice Preisdent of Business Development at PlugPV Roger Wrigley started a new position as Director of Construction at Birch Creek Energy

started a new position as Director of Construction at Birch Creek Energy Christopher Matthews started a new position as Vice President of Development at Arevon Energy, Inc. Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Job of the Week Utility & ESS Account Manager | Phoenix, AZ Job Description As the Utility & ESS Account Manager, you will focus on large-scale solar applications including 3-phase string inverters and accompanying ESS solutions as well. You will handle a variety of responsibilities relating to customer needs and providing excellent service, while sourcing and securing new large-scale accounts. Responsibilities: To grow existing utility scale business and develop new buying accounts

Build, develop and manage relationships with clients to maintain and grow existing business while simultaneously fostering new accounts

Collecting and analyzing data concerning consumer behavior to understand changing needs

Communicating with clients by phone, through email and face-to-face to ensure their needs are understood and addressed

Collaborating with various internal departments to ensure they fulfill all customer requests

Successfully quote and drive revenue generation for the organization Qualifications: Bachelors degree in business/sales and or an Engineering background

5-8 years experience in Utility and ESS solar sales and applications

Willingness to travel majority of the time, persistent in visiting customers and following up with them

Understanding of the solar landscape and market

Strong customer service and interpersonal skills for dealing with different types of customers and clients

Time management and multitasking skills to handle multiple tasks and clients at once

Advanced negotiation skills to close contracts

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to communicate product ideas to clients Apply here.