Sunrise brief: Solar cell prices fall for 3rd consecutive week

U.S. solar industry week in review pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Legal experts dispel fourteen false claims about solar, wind and electric vehicles The Columbia Law School collected and rebutted 33 false claims against clean energy technology as part of its ongoing research on climate change.

Enphase Energy releases control software for home solar, battery systems Enphase Energy, a California-based microinverter specialist, says its new power control system will give North American customers that use its energy systems more flexibility to build larger projects.

A new twist on thermal storage PowerPanel offers a PV and thermal storage solution that combines simple, safe and easy to manage hot water with advanced thermoplastic technology and architecture.

Mercedes to bolster PV system at manufacturing facility with SolidFlow battery The goal is to have a green energy source that runs around the clock.

Solar cell prices fall for 3rd consecutive week In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Final rules for renewable energy development on public lands The Bureau of Land Management issued final rules for renewables development on public lands.