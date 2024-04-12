Enphase Energy releases control software for home solar, battery systems

From pv magazine global

Microinverter supplier Enphase has launched power control software designed for North American customers who use its Enphase Energy System.

The company said its Enphase Power Control system will give installers more flexibility in system design to build larger systems, while also helping them to avoid costly main panel upgrades and meet utility and national electrical code requirements.

“Homeowners transitioning to solar energy systems want to minimize issues and costs during installations,” said Keith Kruetzfeldt, president of Suntegrity Solar, a California-based installer of Enphase products. “The Enphase Power Control software enables us to avoid main panel upgrades in many situations which results in significant savings and better return on investment for our customers.”

The system is designed to enable second- and third-generation IQ Batteries to export stored electricity to the grid for economic benefit, said Enphase. It added that the system will enable installers to build batteries up to 80 kWh by using its IQ Battery 5P, which doubles the capacity of prior Enphase Energy battery generations.

The software can support a range of solar-only and solar-plus-storage combinations, including grid-tied and grid-forming applications.

Enphase Energy plans to launch additional power control functionality in the third quarter of this year, including support for busbar power control, which it said will enable homeowners to extract more power from their systems, while ensuring the main load panels of homes are within safe limits. The company said that later this year it plans to include its power control feature in Solargraf, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform.

Toward the end of last year, Enphase Energy launched its IQ EV charger, unveiled new three-phase inverters for the small commercial market, and introduced a commercial-scale microinverter with 480 W of peak power output.

In February, it began shipping updated IQ8 microinverters in North America.