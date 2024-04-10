People on the move: Affordable Wire Management, Generac, Infinity Power and more

Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a provider of solar cable management systems (CMS), announced that Linda Merritt has joined the company’s senior leadership as the Head of Quality. Merritt brings over twenty years of experience in positions including Director of Projects at PI Berlin, Director of Quality at Signal Energy, Solar Quality Manager at McCarthy Building Companies, and Construction Systems Manager at First Solar.
Generac appoints Jennifer Anderson as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Strategy & Development. Anderson will also lead Generac’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts.
Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Gregory Gangelhoff started a new position as Director at Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc.
- Saul Muskin started a new position as Principal at MKB & Co.
- Muhammed Senay started a new position as Senior Pre-Construction Manager at EDF Renewables North America
- Stephen Molden started a new position as Director of Execution and Delivery at Infinity Power
Responsibilities:
- Manage all technical aspects of the project, including scope development, savings analysis, and constructability
- Assign responsibilities to project team; manage and supervise subcontractors and self-performing teams throughout project duration
- Work with cross-functional teams to develop sales, negotiate contracts, and manage project associated budgeting
- Provide support to contractors and subcontractors to solve construction issues or improve results of the project. Identify and resolve potential issues in a timely fashion.
- Monitor the installation and start-up, commissioning of of new equipment or systems. Ensure manufacturer requirements are met.
- Execute a plan for completing and tracking punch list items. Coordinate field inspections.
Requirements:
- 7+ years of progressive engineering experience in complex energy projects such as microgrids, solar energy, and combined energy projects
- Solar energy construction experience
- BSME, BSEE, or Construction Management equivalent four-year technical degree
- Professional Engineering or electrical license required and OSHA 10 preferred
- Financial analysis skills to predict customer project economics and manage project budgets
- Excellent adherence to schedule and collaborative problem-solving skills to maintain budget, schedule, and customer satisfaction
Apply here.
