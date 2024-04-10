People on the move: Affordable Wire Management, Generac, Infinity Power and more

Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a provider of solar cable management systems (CMS), announced that Linda Merritt has joined the company’s senior leadership as the Head of Quality. Merritt brings over twenty years of experience in positions including Director of Projects at PI Berlin, Director of Quality at Signal Energy, Solar Quality Manager at McCarthy Building Companies, and Construction Systems Manager at First Solar.

Generac appoints Jennifer Anderson as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Strategy & Development. Anderson will also lead Generac’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Gregory Gangelhoff started a new position as Director at Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc.

started a new position as Director at Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc. Saul Muskin started a new position as Principal at MKB & Co.

started a new position as Principal at MKB & Co. Muhammed Senay started a new position as Senior Pre-Construction Manager at EDF Renewables North America

started a new position as Senior Pre-Construction Manager at EDF Renewables North America Stephen Molden started a new position as Director of Execution and Delivery at Infinity Power

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

VP of Project Construction | Austin, TX

Job DescriptionAs a VP of Project construction, you will manage rooftop and ground mount solar projects for C&I and utility installations. You will oversee these projects from initial development through construction, including: design, contractor and subcontractor management, and project management.Why You Should Apply: Inc 500 list organization

Strategic, customer-centric approach

Generous benefits package

401k matching As a VP of Project construction, you will manage rooftop and ground mount solar projects for C&I and utility installations. You will oversee these projects from initial development through construction, including: design, contractor and subcontractor management, and project management. Responsibilities: Manage all technical aspects of the project, including scope development, savings analysis, and constructability

Assign responsibilities to project team; manage and supervise subcontractors and self-performing teams throughout project duration

Work with cross-functional teams to develop sales, negotiate contracts, and manage project associated budgeting

Provide support to contractors and subcontractors to solve construction issues or improve results of the project. Identify and resolve potential issues in a timely fashion.

Monitor the installation and start-up, commissioning of of new equipment or systems. Ensure manufacturer requirements are met.

Execute a plan for completing and tracking punch list items. Coordinate field inspections. Requirements: 7+ years of progressive engineering experience in complex energy projects such as microgrids, solar energy, and combined energy projects

Solar energy construction experience

BSME, BSEE, or Construction Management equivalent four-year technical degree

Professional Engineering or electrical license required and OSHA 10 preferred

Financial analysis skills to predict customer project economics and manage project budgets

Excellent adherence to schedule and collaborative problem-solving skills to maintain budget, schedule, and customer satisfaction Apply here.