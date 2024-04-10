Sunrise brief: Naked Energy to manufacture solar electric plus thermal in U.S.

Solar electric plus thermal systems to be manufactured in Texas Naked Energy signed a deal with ELM Solar to manufacture its VirtuPVT and VirtuHOT systems in Dallas, with units available for purchase in 2025.
New Jersey farm studies agrivoltaics with vertically mounted solar Rutgers University reports that the vertical system fits well with the aim of the project, which is to study the benefits of agrivoltaics where there is a large energy demand and limited space.
Five energy equity policy wins in 2024 Advocacy group Vote Solar highlights policies it helped influence and develop in Q1 2024.
Long-duration energy storage innovators receive DOE funding The Department of Energy Office of Electricity announced recipients of the $15 million in EarthShot funds directed to accelerate development, commercialization and use of next-generation energy storage solutions.
