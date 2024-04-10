Sunrise brief: Naked Energy to manufacture solar electric plus thermal in U.S.

Also on the rise: New Jersey farm studies agrivoltaics with vertically mounted solar. Solar is beginning to sunset natural gas use in Texas. And more.

Solar electric plus thermal systems to be manufactured in Texas  Naked Energy signed a deal with ELM Solar to manufacture its VirtuPVT and VirtuHOT systems in Dallas, with units available for purchase in 2025.

New Jersey farm studies agrivoltaics with vertically mounted solar Rutgers University reports that the vertical system fits well with the aim of the project, which is to study the benefits of agrivoltaics where there is a large energy demand and limited space.

Five energy equity policy wins in 2024  Advocacy group Vote Solar highlights policies it helped influence and develop in Q1 2024.

Long-duration energy storage innovators receive DOE funding  The Department of Energy Office of Electricity announced recipients of the $15 million in EarthShot funds directed to accelerate development, commercialization and use of next-generation energy storage solutions.

Solar is beginning to sunset natural gas use in Texas  The top state for solar deployment in 2023 is seeing tangible changes to its daily electricity supply, lowering the need for natural gas peaker plants, said the Energy Information Administration.

