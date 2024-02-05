Sunrise brief: Utility opposition stymies Fair Access to Community Solar Act in Washington

2023 delivers best year this century for irradiance In its weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast reports that last year, large regions were 10% or more above long term trends for solar radiation, including Western and Northern Europe, Eurasia, much of China, Southern Australia, the Midwestern and Southern U.S., Central and most of South America.

Array Technologies announces dual-row solar tracker upgrade New capabilities of the STI H250 position the tracker for use in utility-scale solar projects on hilly, uneven terrain as well as in agrivoltaic installations.

Transportation department testing dual-use solar snow fence Pairing electricity production with snow drift barriers to protect roads is being evaluated by the Minnesota department of Transportation.

Utility opposition stymies Fair Access to Community Solar Act in Washington Legislators in Washington State were hoping to boost the state’s community solar program with bills that would establish The Fair Access to Community Solar Act; however, supporters will have to wait another year.

Solar EV developer Aptera crowdfunds $33 million The new electric vehicle promises 400 miles of battery range and 40 miles of solar-generated range per day.