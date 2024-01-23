Sunrise brief: SolarEdge announces reduction of global workforce

Decarbonizing disaster response Diesel generators have been the workhorse of disaster relief for decades but as the frequency of extreme weather events rises, so do calls to decarbonize the emergency response. Sustainability may not be the only benefit to using solar in a crisis, as pv magazine discovers.
SolarEdge announces reduction of global workforce SolarEdge, an Israel-based inverter manufacturer, says it plans to cut about 900 jobs as part of a restructuring plan “designed to reduce operating expenses and align its cost structure to current market dynamics.”
DC Green Bank funds solar projects that benefit LMI communities The 125 kW portfolio consists of nine residential solar installations and adds to Copernican Energy’s existing 208 kW portfolio in Wards 7 and 8.
Peloton’s loss is First Solar’s gain The behemoth facility that Peloton intended to use to make fitness equipment will soon become a distribution center for First Solar’s U.S.-made thin film solar modules.
Concerns over $77 billion in DOE funds for mostly “blue” hydrogen Groups raised concerns regarding federally funded hydrogen hubs over emissions, safety, lack of community input and wasted funds, on a Clean Energy Group webinar.
Electriq Power to launch 10 new solar-plus-storage networks in SoCal The company’s PoweredUp Network program offers qualifying homeowners solar-plus-battery storage systems at zero upfront costs.
Vertical solar mount first of kind to achieve UL certification Sunstall developed a vertical PV system that enables energy production in space-limited areas. It is the first of its kind to achieve UL certification for the U.S. market.
