People on the move: SEIA, REC Solar, BayWa r.e. and more

REC Solar, an on-site and community solar and storage project developer, announced Paul Walker as executive chairman of its board of directors. Walker’s extensive leadership experience in renewables will help support REC Solar’s commitment to growing its distributed solar and storage portfolio in a continuously evolving market.

Gevo, Inc announced Katie Ellet has been appointed to its board of directors. Her extensive expertise and practical understanding of renewable energy applications, chemical products, hydrogen, go-to-market strategies, growth strategies, IP portfolio growth, and critical business intelligence will prove valuable, said Gevo.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that Ben Norris, Sara Birmingham, and Kevin Lucas are now vice presidents at the organization.

Boston-based Ampion Renewable Energy, a provider of community solar acquisition and subscription management services, has promoted Andrew Kvaal to the position of president, while maintaining his current role as chief operating officer.

BayWa r.e. announced Ken Lima as chief executive officer of BayWa r.e.’s U.S. solar distribution business.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Saurabh Chatterjee started a new position as Global VP, Energy Storage at SOLARPACK

Director, Estimation and Procurement Newark, NJ

Permanent

Renewable Energy Job Description The Director of Estimation and Procurement is a management role who will be receiving and organizing construction bid documents. You will also review electrical construction plan sets to determine the project scope of work and site-specific conditions of importance. Why you should apply: 401k with matching.

Medical.

PTO.

Performance based annual bonus. Responsibilities: Conduct project site visits to get a full understanding of scope and special conditions of projects.

Perform takeoffs in a timely manner.

Create and manage cost estimations for projects.

Production of in-house project shop drawings.

Solicit vendor material quotes: compile and review for accuracy, completeness, specification and code compliance.

Manage vendor and subcontractor selection as well as quote evaluation.

Issue purchase orders related to project construction.

Manage all logistics surrounding procurement for projects.

Prepare and submit project as-built documents.

Assist will daily scheduling efforts. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Civil, Electrical Engineering or related.

2-3 years experience in commercial and community solar project construction.

Experience estimating on commercial and community solar projects.

NABCEP Certification

OSHA Certification

Knowledge and familiarity of NEC.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite.

Working understanding of design software such as AutoCAD. Apply here.