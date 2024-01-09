Sunrise brief: Qcells inks its largest module and EPC agreement

Qcells inks its largest module and EPC agreement In an eight-year agreement with Microsoft, Qcells will supply 12 GW of modules along with EPC services.

Vertical agrivoltaic plant to be constructed in Vermont Vertical solar plants with bifacial modules can absorb more energy than other tilted models and are finding agricultural application around the world.

Utility trade groups call for $1.2 billion to boost transformer manufacturing To cure a shortage of distribution transformers, trade groups representing the utility and housing industries have called for federal funding to boost U.S. manufacturing of the equipment.

Auxin Solar files lawsuit against U.S. government for Biden solar tariff pause The small solar panel manufacturer filed suit against the U.S. Department of Commerce and Customs and Border Patrol related to the pause of tariffs on goods in alleged antidumping violations.

Off-grid solar truck tent concept on display at CES 2024 Jackery will unveil its solar powered tent truck attachment at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Small town in Maine bans commercial solar The township of Moscow, Maine, home to just over 500 residents, banned all commercial solar installations greater than 40 kW within town limits.