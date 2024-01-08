Off-grid solar truck tent concept on display at CES 2024

Off-grid adventurers may take interest in the new concept design from Jackery, a provider of portable solar-powered generators. The company said it will display a solar generator and rooftop tent designed for pickup trucks at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The design includes 1 kW of retractable solar panels that form one of the roof faces of the tent. The truck can be parked to face the sun to maximize output throughout the day.
The tent is designed with a waterproof fabrics, blackout windows, and dimmable lighting with color control. The rooftop tent can be accessed by a stepladder on the back, which leads up to a space containing a memory foam mattress.
The 1 kW rooftop solar array is attached to a Jackery 1.26 kWh E1000 Plus power station. The power station is available as a standalone product, currently retailing for $1,699. The station is fed by an additional 1 kW ground-deployable solar array, bringing total power to 2 kW.
The power station’s battery is comprised of LiFePO4 battery cells, lasting up to 10 years and providing up to 4,000 charge cycles, said the company. The battery, with a capacity of 1264 Wh and 2000 W output, supports up to three add-on packs, expanding up to 5 kWh, or one to three days of backup power.
Jackery will display the concept at CES Las Vegas at Booth #9815, North Hall, LVCC, during CES 2024 from January 9 to 12.
Also planned for display from Jackery is a Solar Mars Bot, a concept rover vehicle with a retractable solar array and onboard energy storage.
