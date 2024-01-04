Sunrise brief: Idaho cuts rooftop solar compensation rates

People on the move: Pure Power Engineering, CIP, Opal Energy Group and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
RFI alert: Solar and storage opportunities in New York NYPA is seeking responses from private sector renewable developers, contractors, and companies interested in collaborating on solar energy, wind and battery energy storage projects.
Another domino falls in rooftop solar net metering Electric utility commissions across the nation are following the lead of California to cut compensation for rooftop solar generation. Is Idaho the next step in a death march for the industry?
Make PV modules as cheap as possible, but not cheaper In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) explains how reducing glass thickness in PV modules may fracture the solar industry, impacting PV module and PV tracker suppliers, engineering, product and construction companies, and PV plant owners.
Borrego Energy rebrands its O&M business Newly-branded Cleanleaf Energy will focus on providing operations and maintenance services to utility and commercial solar and battery energy storage projects.
Most read articles of 2023: pv magazine USA The top ten most read articles in U.S. solar circled around shifting state policies, solar power curtailment, equipment longevity, and more.
