Sunrise brief: SunPower warns business may go under

Trends in the hydrogen sector in 2023 The industry had policy support, including funding for regional clean hydrogen hubs, and some interesting project announcements this year.

Thin-film solar is the future of agrivoltaics In contrast with traditional panels, thin-film solar modules are much more adaptable to these agricultural situations, thanks to their flexible, lightweight design.

Cadmium Telluride Accelerator awardees to receive $1.8 million in contracts The awards will enable the seven research groups to develop cheaper, more efficient and scalable solutions to thin film solar cells made from domestic raw materials.

Who’s on top of the residential solar-plus-storage market? Wood Mackenzie’s new leaderboard ranks battery manufacturers and solar-plus-storage installers. Recent findings show that three companies have held 80% of the market since 2018, but that tide is turning as new providers enter the growing market.

Waaree Energies to build 5 GW solar cell, module factory in U.S. India’s Waaree Energies says it will build a solar module manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 3 GW per year by December 2024. It plans to ramp up to an integrated 5 GW cell facility by 2027 and has already secured an offtake contract with SB Energy.

Solar manufacturers unite to develop 700 W+ module standards Solar module size standardization will enhance supply chain efficiencies, boost production, and lower costs, according to the 700W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, thus accelerating the industrialization of 700 W or greater modules.