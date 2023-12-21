Cadmium Telluride Accelerator awardees to receive $1.8 million in contracts

To honor the continuation of the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium (CTAC), The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will award $1.8 million in contracts to help fund seven projects. Each initiative is working toward developing technologies, chemistries or domestic resource extraction practices, that can help lower the cost and increase the efficiency of thin-film solar cells made from cadmium telluride (CdTe) or cadmium-selenide-telluride (CdSeTe) chemistries.

The CTAC was first announced in August 2022 and will run for three years. NREL released its most recent small projects proposal notice request in June of this year, with the second round of awardees announced earlier this month. The four topic areas include high-efficiency devices; tellurium supply; new device configurations and processes; and characterization, modeling and simulation.

The projects include:

Arizona State University: Vapor-Assisted group V diffusion doping control in high-efficiency CdSeTe solar cells. This project aims to explore how to achieve 26% cell energy efficiency (up from 22.3%) while reducing current domestic CdTe module costs by half to ¢0.15/w by 2030. It will research how vapor-based ex-situ group V doping, diffusion doping activation strategies, surface cleaning techniques, passivated back contact methods, and innovative device architectures can increase CdTe cell energy efficiency.

This work will use nexTC precursors to generate state-of-the-art buffer films that improve device performance. In this project, the team will demonstrate the efficacy of solution processing to yield high-quality front-interface buffer/emitter layer films used in the CdTe market. The aim is to accelerate the transition from ideation to high-volume

