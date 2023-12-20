People on the move: Tigo, NextEra, Origami Solar and more

Tigo Energy, a provider of solar and energy storage solutions, appointed Sagit Manor as independent director of its Board of Directors. Ms. Manor is an accomplished financial operations and technology expert with more than 25 years of experience in executive roles including several at public companies.

“Sagit is a proven leader with substantial C-suite experience in the tech sector, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Tigo Board of Directors,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and chief executive officer at Tigo Energy. “As we continue growing in the many geographies we serve and bring our programmatic approach to total quality solar wherever Tigo products are deployed, Sagit’s track record of leading global expansion will bolster aspects of both our strategy and our tactical execution.”

Convergent Energy and Power, an energy storage provider, announced Donald J. Jenkins as chief operating officer. Jenkins will be responsible for scaling the business while maintaining and enhancing daily operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don to the Executive Team during this moment of unparalleled growth and innovation across our industry,” said Convergent CEO Johannes Rittershausen. “Don is one of few industry professionals who has been in the energy storage sector from the beginning; his wealth of experience will play an instrumental role in our ability to capitalize on this tipping point for energy storage.”

Yashwanth Ganti started a new position as Principal Project Engineer at NextEra Energy Resources

Jeffrey Wand started a new position as VP, Renewable Energy Portfolio at Foss & Company

Saurabh Chatterjee started a new position as Global, VP of Energy Storage at SOLARPACK

Lauren Busby Ahsler started a new position as VP of Engineering at Origami Solar

VP of Construction Trenton, NJ

$250,000 – $350,000

Solar Job Description As the VP of Construction you will oversee development of all commercial solar projects from the design-development stage through construction and system commissioning. In this role, you will oversee the construction management process for the organization, working with project managers, contractors, and subcontractors to maximize efficiency and completion of solar projects. Why You Should Apply: Competitive Base Salary

Performance based bonus structure

Health, Vison, and Dental

Generous PTO and Paid Holidays Responsibilities Manage Project Managers responsible for all projects in all phases of development.

Contribute to establishment of internal processes to track and share project KPI and allow company to scale.

Ensuring adherence to budgets and calendars, in alignment with internal goals.

Assist in review of select active and potential projects for design and value.

Oversee collaboration efforts between internal development teams and outside engineers in design and value engineering of contracted projects.

Oversee purchasing of equipment needed for construction.

Communicate effectively with scheduled and unscheduled updates regarding general pipeline updates; potential and actual risks; progress against shared calendar and deadlines; and performance relative to project budgets.

Communicate progress and updates with external financial stakeholders.

Manage and mitigate pipeline risk.

Contribute to establishment of internal processes to ensure project site safety, quality workmanship, and adherence to project plans and specifications. Qualifications 7+ years of experience overseeing investment-grade commercial solar projects

Field experience as solar installer or electrician

Excellent communication skills

Professional, courteous, responsive

Ability to multi-task and juggle competing priorities in a self-managed manner

Ability to work under pressure and with hard deadlines

Team player with positive attitude, able to collaborate effectively with various project stakeholders, both internal and external

Organized, dedicated to quality and accuracy Apply here.