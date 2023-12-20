Sunrise brief: Winners of pv magazine awards 2023

Trends in U.S. grid-scale energy storage The IRA’s investment tax credit for energy storage along with increased utility adoption are critical drivers in the growth of energy storage; however, challenges remain in the build-out of the manufacturing of storage needed to support the U.S. goal of getting to net zero.

California is home to roughly 37% of U.S. electric vehicles As of 2022, California hosted 27% of all U.S. EV charging stations. The number of EVs added is outpacing the number of charging locations deployed.

pv magazine Awards 2023: The winners More than 200 entries from across 39 countries made up the field for the pv magazine Awards 2023 and there was genuine solar technology innovation on display in all categories.

U.S. House Energy Committee expresses outrage over solar sales tactics Committee sent a letter to Jigar Shah’s Loan Program Office asking questions about Sunnova’s sales tactics and customer support, in light of their recently granted $3 billion VPN guaranteed loans.

Texas solar project developer closes $185 million tax equity financing Advantage Capital committed to invest in Sabanci Renewables’ 272 MW utility-scale solar project in Texas.