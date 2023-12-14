Sunrise brief: Enphase launches three-phase inverter for commercial market

Enphase launches three-phase inverter The residential microinverter manufacturer released a 208V three phase inverter for the small commercial market. The advancing hardware comes with a specialized support team, expedited one-day financing options, and tailored design tools – optimized for efficiently handling systems up to 200kW.

SMA to build 3.5 GW inverter factory in U.S. SMA Solar Technology AG says it will open a new 3.5 GW inverter factory at an unspecified location in the United States in 2025. The German manufacturer is currently talking with several U.S. states and potential partners to select the best production site.

Fostering a mindset of innovation and inclusivity for the renewable energy future Ensuring equitable access means guaranteeing that the benefits of the energy transition are not exclusive to privileged countries but are extended to every individual and community, allowing them to benefit from cleaner energy sources.

People on the move: Array Technologies, Baker Botts, Key Capture and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Canadian startup unveils residential air source heat pump for cold climates Terravis Energy said its heat pump prototype uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of approximately 3.0 under Ontario’s environmental conditions.

Could blue hydrogen offer a ‘pragmatic transition’ to green hydrogen? Blue hydrogen is a form of the resource produced from fossil fuels, where the carbon dioxide is then captured and stored.

Community solar developer commits $5 million to train 1,500 workers Dimension Renewable Energy committed funds for a solar installation workforce development program. The company also activated a portfolio of New Jersey solar projects.

Portable off-grid solar provides electricity, water filtration and hot water A device from Power Panel offers critical utilities for humanitarian needs and off-grid living.