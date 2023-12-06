People on the move: Omnidian, kWh Analytics, Kore Power and more

kWh Analytics, a provider of climate insurance for renewable energy assets, has named Isaac McLean as the company’s new chief underwriting officer. McLean will lead kWh Analytics’ growing underwriting team as the company ramps up its Property Insurance offering for renewable energy assets.

Omnidian has appointed Minesh Shah as president of the firm. Minesh Shah, with a notable leadership background at brands including Tesla, Walmart.com, Stitch Fix and UNIQLO, will be central in synchronizing the company’s operations, engineering and product teams. Minesh’s experience will enable Omnidian to scale rapidly to both improve the client experience while identifying operational efficiencies for Omnidian, their clients, and the industry overall.

Kore Power, Inc., a U.S.-based developer of lithium-ion battery cells and manufacturer of integrated solutions for e-mobility and energy storage systems, has named industry veteran Michael Canada the company’s chief operating officer. Canada, who has extensive experience scaling and commercializing energy storage and lithium-ion battery products for companies including Altairnano, EnerDel, and Sion Power Corporation, will oversee the completion of the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Ariz. and the launch of operations at the facility.

GoodLeap, LLC, a digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, announced two new hires. Daniel Lotano will serve as chief strategy officer. He joins from EverBright, a clean energy marketplace for the residential sector across the U.S., where he served as the company’s president.

GoodLeap also has hired John Shrewsberry as chief financial officer. In his capacity as CFO, Shrewsberry will oversee financial planning, accounting, capital markets, investor relations, human resources, legal, and compliance. Shrewsberry spent 22 years at Wells Fargo, the last seven of which he served as CFO.

Project Developer | New York, NY Job Description As a Project Developer, you will lead project development activities from project conception to start of construction, working to proactively identify project barriers and implement strategies to overcome such barriers, including preparation of annual development budgets for projects at various locations in the United States and Canada. Why You Should Apply: Remote Opportunity

Health, Vision, and Dental Benefits

Competitive Salary and bonus opportunities

Rapidly growing development organization Responsibilities Coordinate project specific tasks including, interconnection applications, permitting and approvals, project communications, engineering and design, procurement, and construction review processes as well as providing an effective transitional basis into construction.

Work across internal departments and manage external consultants to drive projects forward and ensure success.

Identify and assess potential renewable energy sites using various siting tools to support the company’s pipeline goals.

Work with the real estate team to secure site control. If required, meet and negotiate with potential project landowners to acquire site control, maintain relationships and provide project information when needed.

Develop, clarify, and manage project scopes and project execution plans, track and manage contract deliverables, HS&E requirements, insurance needs and QA/QC plans.

Support PV/BESS technology selection, procurement initiatives, and project dependencies to ensure targeted development and construction outcomes are achieved (i.e., projects delivered safely, on-time, and on-budget).

Lead and manage public consultation and stakeholder engagement efforts with local communities, landowners, leaders, and with local, state, and federal regulatory bodies and decision makers.

Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies. Qualifications Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Planning, Environmental Science, or related field.

Minimum 3+ years of project development and/or project management experience in renewable power generation, energy storage or similar industry.

Siting and land acquisition experience with a willingness to learn standard commercial contract language

Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, Agencies, and regulatory processes.

Experience with utility and distributed generation interconnection processes (PJM and MISO experience considered an asset).

Possess excellent, hands-on project management skills and demonstrated efficiency in providing project development support on multiple concurrent projects.

Successful experience with all aspects of project development, permitting, stakeholder consultation, and management of external consultants and internal teams.

Extensive knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.

Existing network of contacts and partners in the US solar and storage market preferred.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel, Sharepoint, GIS/mapping systems and document management systems.

Excellent analytical, issue resolution, communication skills and ability to manage multiple concurrent projects.

A flexible self-starter with the ability to exercise independent judgement, maintaining a strong work ethic and integrity Job Apply here.