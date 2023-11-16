Energy Toolbase introduces solar monitoring software

Energy Toolbase, a provider of solar and storage software, announced it has added a solar production monitoring software product to its lineup. The company also provides project analysis, customer proposal generation, and smart energy management systems.
The new product, called ETB Monitor, is a platform designed to arm professionals and asset managers with economic and solar energy management. It is designed to help asset owners maximize their project’s value.
ETB Monitor is available both as a standalone product or as part of the company’s existing software suite called ETB Developer, which focuses on solar and storage proposal analysis. The new software enables users to seamlessly transition from the development stage all the way to the monitoring stage, said the company.
Energy Toolbase’s software is backed by a utility rates database, electric bill calculation engine, and an account management support staff.
The ETB Monitor provides visualizations of a solar site’s expected generation, calculated using the system characteristics and micro-climate satellite weather data. Users can track actual production and compare it to the expected baseline, enabling asset owners to identify potential issues, improve system performance, and reduce operational costs.
“With this innovative platform, energy professionals can track the economics of their solar energy systems in real-time and make informed decisions about their operations, ultimately leading to increased profitability and growth,” said John Gurski, founder and president, Energy Toolbase.
