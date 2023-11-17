Sunrise brief: Robots install solar project in Arizona desert

RE+storage better than a Colorado utility’s proposed 400 MW gas unit: Strategen Developers’ bids for solar, wind and storage projects provided in response to a Colorado utility’s all-source procurement enabled an easy comparison of those projects to the utility’s proposed 400 MW gas unit.
Two corporate giants sign up for power from Texas solar plant Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb executed power purchase agreements with National Grid for energy resources from the Blevins Solar Project in Falls County, Texas.
Watch: Robots install solar project in Arizona desert In its first commercial project, Terabase Energy successfully installed 17 MW of a 225 MW solar facility with its automated Terafab platform.
Energy Toolbase introduces solar monitoring software The provider of software for solar and energy storage analysis, proposal generation, and energy management systems added a production monitoring software to its product suite.
Solar tax credit transfer market gains momentum The introduction of transferable solar tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is revolutionizing the solar finance landscape, with online transfers occurring, and nuanced techniques to maximize value developing.
