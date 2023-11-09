Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage outperforms diesel in military survivability analysis

Electriq Power expands into New England with solar-plus-battery storage system program The program will help homeowners in Derby, Connecticut access solar-plus-battery solutions regardless of their socioeconomic status.
People on the move: Black & McDonald Limited, Robroy Industries, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Solar-plus-storage outperforms diesel in military survivability analysis The NREL evaluation of solar plus Antorra Energy storage system meets the U.S. Military’s exacting standards, revealing that these systems significantly outperform emergency diesel generators in survivability probabilities.
BLM seeks public comment for 5.3 GW of solar projects in Nevada Proposed utility-scale solar-plus-storage projects would add enough capacity to power approximately 4 million households.
PVEL upgrades its solar module product qualification testing The test lab added new insights and tests to support intelligent solar module procurement strategies.
Ramping up U.S. grid-scale energy storage Four experts in grid-scale solar and energy storage share insights at the pv magazine Roundtables US 2023 live event.
