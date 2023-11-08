People on the move: Black & McDonald Limited, Robroy Industries, and more

ZOLA Electric announced the appointment of David Hatfield to its board of directors. Hatfield’s track record in disrupting industries with leading enterprise technology solutions and data-driven strategies will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s vision for the future. He has 30 years’ experience successfully navigating hyper-growth and profitability at innovative software and cloud infrastructure companies.

Robroy Industries Enclosures Division promoted Jeff Hall to plant manager for the company’s enclosure manufacturing facility in Belding, Michigan.

John Stroud started a new position as VP, business development at Navisun/OMERS

Abdalla Hassan started a new position as manager, substations and renewable energy division at Black & McDonald Limited

Director, Estimation and Procurement | Newark, NJ Permanent

Renewable Energy Job Description The Director of Estimation and Procurement is a management role who will be receiving and organizing construction bid documents. You will also review electrical construction plan sets to determine the project scope of work and site-specific conditions of importance. Why you should apply: 401k with matching.

Medical.

PTO.

Performance based annual bonus. Responsibilities: Conduct project site vists to get a full understanding of scope and special conditions of projects.

Perform takeoffs in a timely manner.

Create and manage cost estimations for projects.

Production of in-house project shop drawings.

Solicit vendor material quotes: compile and review for accuracy, completeness, specification and code compliance.

Manage vendor and subcontractor selection as well as quote evaluation.

Issue purchase orders related to project construction.

Manage all logistics surrounding procurement for projects.

Prepare and submit project as-built documents.

Assist will daily scheduling efforts. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Civil, Electrical Engineering or related.

2-3 years experience in commercial and community solar project construction.

Experience estimating on commercial and community solar projects.

NABCEP Certification

OSHA Certification

Knowledge and familiarity of NEC.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite.

Working understanding of design software such as AutoCAD.