Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar to open 5 GW solar cell factory in Indiana

Ascent Solar approved to apply for federal funds to finance agrivoltaic project Ascent Solar’s proposed system utilizes thin film solar cell technology from copper indium gallium diselenide chemistry to provide farmers with energy-producing and resource-saving agrivoltaic systems.
Solar sales don’t need to be quick or accurate – they need to be both A compelling proposal is crucial to grabbing the homeowner’s interest before they close the door and head back inside.
Solar Energy Technologies Office supporting the buildout of a secure U.S. supply chain Department of Energy SETO director Dr. Jones-Albertus delivered the keynote address at pv magazine’s recent Roundtables US 2023, addressing the energy transition and the growth of domestic solar manufacturing.
Roadrunner Reserve energy storage system to be one of largest in Arizona Canadian Solar’s e-Storage has entered the supply and integration contract for 1 GWh DC of energy storage solutions for DEPCOM Power and Tucson Electric Power.
Canadian Solar to open 5 GW solar cell factory in Indiana The company will invest $800 million to open the manufacturing plant.
Hoymiles introduces quad-module three-phase solar microinverter The company announced the North American launch of its inverter, which is designed for commercial and industrial installations.
