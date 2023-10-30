Hoymiles introduces quad-module three-phase solar microinverter

Hoymiles, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, announced it has released a series of microinverters for the North American commercial and industrial solar sector. The HMT-2000-4T-NA series of microinverters can be paired with up to four solar modules.

The three-phase microinverters are designed to accommodate high-powered PV modules, and support peak power output of up to 2000 VA. The maximum DC input current is 16 A. It offers a CEC peak efficiency of 96.5%.

The device has two maximum power point trackers (MPPT) and an MPPT voltage range between 16 V and 60 V.

Designed for the North American grid, the microinverter is compatible with three-phase Delta network configurations. The microinverter is designed to support up to four solar modules, typically ranging from 400 W to 670 W or more each. Hoymiles said the four-module design makes the inverter a fast and cost-effective option.

The device can be connected to the S-Miles Cloud platform, enabling module-level monitoring and remote operations and maintenance. It contains Sub-1G wireless connection, offering communication stability and real-time monitoring capabilities.

The inverter also contains rapid shutdown devices and an isolated transformer for improved safety. The inverter’s enclosure is IP67 rated for outdoor use. It is cooled by natural conection with no fans.

“[The microinverter] offers unmatched performance, efficiency, and safety, and we are confident it will redefine the standards for commercial and industrial solar installations in North America,” said Rocky Gao, chief executive officer, Hoymiles US.

Hybrid inverter

Last month, Hoymiles also introduced a new single-phase hybrid inverter for the North American market, designed for residential and small commercial solar-plus-storage projects.

The inverters come in sizes ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW output power. Hybrid inverters enable two-way conversion of electricity from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), as well as DC to AC.

The hybrid inverters sport a max efficiency of 97.6% and a CEC efficiency of 97%. Double maximum power point (MPPT) trackers support up to 32 A of MPPT current. The inverters support 120 V / 240 V backup power without requiring the installation of an external autotransformer.

Hoymiles’ new inverters enable a DC/AC ratio of up to 150%. The company said this leads to a lower system cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other conventional inverters.