Hoymiles introduces quad-module three-phase solar microinverter

Hoymiles, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, announced it has released a series of microinverters for the North American commercial and industrial solar sector. The HMT-2000-4T-NA series of microinverters can be paired with up to four solar modules.
The three-phase microinverters are designed to accommodate high-powered PV modules, and support peak power output of up to 2000 VA. The maximum DC input current is 16 A. It offers a CEC peak efficiency of 96.5%.
The device has two maximum power point trackers (MPPT) and an MPPT voltage range between 16 V and 60 V.
Designed for the North American grid, the microinverter is compatible with three-phase Delta network configurations. The microinverter is designed to support up to four solar modules, typically ranging from 400 W to 670 W or more each. Hoymiles said the four-module design makes the inverter a fast and cost-effective option.
The device can be connected to the S-Miles Cloud platform, enabling module-level monitoring and remote operations and maintenance. It contains Sub-1G wireless connection, offering communication stability and real-time monitoring capabilities.
The inverter also contains rapid shutdown devices and an isolated transformer for improved safety. The inverter’s enclosure is IP67 rated for outdoor use. It is cooled by natural conection with no fans.
“[The microinverter] offers unmatched performance, efficiency, and safety, and we are confident it will redefine the standards for commercial and industrial solar installations in North America,” said Rocky Gao, chief executive officer, Hoymiles US.
Hybrid inverter
Last month, Hoymiles also introduced a new single-phase hybrid inverter for the North American market, designed for residential and small commercial solar-plus-storage projects.
The inverters come in sizes ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW output power. Hybrid inverters enable two-way conversion of electricity from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), as well as DC to AC.
The hybrid inverters sport a max efficiency of 97.6% and a CEC efficiency of 97%. Double maximum power point (MPPT) trackers support up to 32 A of MPPT current. The inverters support 120 V / 240 V backup power without requiring the installation of an external autotransformer.
Hoymiles’ new inverters enable a DC/AC ratio of up to 150%. The company said this leads to a lower system cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other conventional inverters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.