Sunrise brief: Qcells completes expansion of Georgia solar manufacturing facility

Also on the rise: LG debuts stackable home battery ranging 10.6 kWh to 17.7 kWh. Will solar overtake natural gas by 2030? And more.

Current Qcells factory in Dalton, Georgia.

Image: Hanwha Q Cells

Share

Vortex Energy, University of Alberta partner on hydrogen energy storage project  The hydrogen storage project is expected to last two years, and comprise four research phases.

Global inventory map of floating photovoltaics A Chinese-US research group has created an up-to-date spatial dataset to identify floating PV systems across the globe. The new tool uses Google Earth images, Sentinel satellite imagery, and multiple spectral indices.

Qcells completes expansion of $2.5 billion Georgia solar manufacturing facility  The addition marks the first phase of Qcells’ factory expansion and brings module production capacity to more than 5.1 GW.

Two milestones achieved in AI-enabled concentrated solar power  The achievements pave the way for deployment of Heliogen’s centrifugal particle receiver in the Capella Project, a collaboration with Woodside Energy.

Will solar overtake natural gas by 2030? The United States FERC project pipeline data shows that solar could feasibly push out natural gas as the number one electricity source by 2030.

Solar electric camper van with 250-mile range Detroit-based Grounded introduced a new all-electric RV van built on a GM platform.

LG debuts stackable home battery ranging 10.6 kWh to 17.7 kWh The LG Energy Solution enblock S batteries will hit the U.S. market in November.

People on the move: Green Lantern Solar, Calibrant Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.