Sunrise brief: Qcells completes expansion of Georgia solar manufacturing facility

Vortex Energy, University of Alberta partner on hydrogen energy storage project The hydrogen storage project is expected to last two years, and comprise four research phases.
Global inventory map of floating photovoltaics A Chinese-US research group has created an up-to-date spatial dataset to identify floating PV systems across the globe. The new tool uses Google Earth images, Sentinel satellite imagery, and multiple spectral indices.
Qcells completes expansion of $2.5 billion Georgia solar manufacturing facility The addition marks the first phase of Qcells’ factory expansion and brings module production capacity to more than 5.1 GW.
Two milestones achieved in AI-enabled concentrated solar power The achievements pave the way for deployment of Heliogen’s centrifugal particle receiver in the Capella Project, a collaboration with Woodside Energy.
Will solar overtake natural gas by 2030? The United States FERC project pipeline data shows that solar could feasibly push out natural gas as the number one electricity source by 2030.
