Solar electric camper van with 250-mile range

Whether taking a weekend excursion or living the increasingly popular “van life,” shoppers for class B recreational vehicles or camper vans have a new all-electric vehicle option from Detroit-based company Grounded.

The van, called the G2, was developed on GM’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vehicle platform. It was developed by ex-SpaceX senior software engineer and Grounded chief executive officer Sam Shapiro and his team.

The G2 van offer 250 miles or more of range, 615 square feet of living space, and 640 W of solar. The van is powered by a 165 kWh battery, while a 10 kWh solar-charged battery supports the van’s interior.

Electrical features in the van can be controlled via the Grounded+ App, which can also be used to view energy usage, operate appliances, and monitor battery and water levels.

The G2 van has a max charging rate of 170 miles of range per hour and supports two passengers. It has an all-wheel drive powertrain with 390 lb.-ft torque and a 1,460 lbs. payload. It has an overall length of 290 inches and a 290 inch wheelbase. The van has a 6’5” interior ceiling.

Many features in the van include a queen-sized bed, bench seating with a flip-up table, a kitchen with a refrigerator and freezer, a sink, and induction stove. It has a “garage” for storage, under-seat storage, and overhead storage areas. The van also has an outdoor shower and dry-flush toilet.

Grounded supports its electric camper van with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first. The warranty also covers the interior appliances for one year. The camper van starts retailing at $195,000.