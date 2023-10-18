LG debuts stackable home battery ranging 10.6 kWh to 17.7 kWh

LG Energy Solutions is set to launch a new residential energy storage system in the U.S. this November. The product, called the enblock S, is a stackable, modular lithium-ion battery that the company said is designed around flexibility of design and ease of installation.

The battery has the option of stacking three, four, or five battery module assemblies along with a battery control unit. The smallest size, the S 10, has three module assemblies and 10.6 kWh, the S 14 has four battery module assemblies with 14.1 kWh, and the largest, the S 17, contains five battery module assemblies, carrying 17.7 kWh. The enblock S also supports the parallel connection of two matching units for a maximum power output of 14 kW.

LG said customer can increase energy capacity based on their energy consumption patterns by purchasing additional modules. As homeowners continue to electrify appliances and purchase EVs, flexibility in battery capacity offers a way to meet growing demand.

The company said the battery is easy to install, with no bolts to fasten, and a “plug and play” connector. It said that a single installer can complete an enblock S installation in 15 minutes. Both wall-mounted and standing configurations are supported, and the battery can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The company reports that the battery has met rigorous safety standards to ensure prevention of thermal runway fires, a problem in some lithium-ion home batteries. It has passed UL9540A testing.

Later in the year, LG will introduce the enblock S+, which will enable customers to purchase the enblock S battery along with the company’s new AC-coupled inverter as a bundled solution. The coupled option is offered in two configurations, backup power and energy arbitrage, and can be retrofitted to an existing PV system.

With an LG Energy Solution Monitor app, battery owners can track energy consumption and production real-time.

“LG Energy Solution enblock S is a versatile, expandable, and simple to install Energy Storage System (ESS),” said Matthew Unverferth, residential ESS sales manager with the LGES ESS team in North America. “To offer the highest level of product safety, LG Energy Solutions enblock S was laboratory tested and proven compliant, receiving the industry standard UL9540A fire safety rating.”

A list of LG installers can be found here.