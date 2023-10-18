People on the move: Green Lantern Solar, Calibrant Energy, and more

Calibrant Energy announced the appointment of Matt Walz as its first chief executive officer. Calibrant is a leading distributed energy company providing customized energy solutions at scale, across corporate and industrial clients, as well as municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals.

Matt brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry. He previously served as the CEO of REC Solar where he oversaw the full acquisition by Duke Energy. He will further expand the company’s Energy-as-a-Service solutions and bring new financing solutions to future projects.

Caelux, a developer of perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, announced Charlie Hasselbrink is the company’s new chief technology officer. Hasselbrink is an exceptional technologist known for identifying organizational and technical gaps and quickly implementing the systems and processes necessary to achieve organizational outcomes. He has an impressive history of overseeing large-scale development programs and leveraging predictive models to accelerate product innovation and develop better customer experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome Charlie to the Caelux team–his addition is a strategic move to propel our technological progress and support our global ramp plans,” said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. “His innovative thinking, breadth of experience, and deep technological insights align with our mission, and will undoubtedly prove instrumental in advancing our vision.”

Green Lantern Solar announced the addition of two seasoned professionals to its team. Joe Pagano, formerly the commercial solar sales team lead at ReVision Energy, has joined as director of real estate, while David Gower, previously a development manager at Enel North America, has come on board as a director of development.

“We are incredibly excited to have Joe Pagano and David Gower join our team,” said Geoff Sparrow, vice president of development for Green Lantern Solar. “Their impressive track records and deep understanding of the solar industry will be invaluable as we work to rapidly expand our project development footprint. Their commitment to excellence, customer service and advancing clean energy technologies align perfectly with our company’s vision for the future.”

Project Engineer Dallas, TX

Permanent

Renewable Energy Job Description As Solar Development Engineer, you will lead interconnection efforts of utility scale generation including supporting the transmission system. You will also participate in early stage project designing, modeling and help with generator interconnection through to submission. Why you should apply: Competitive wages.

100% Medical coverage.

401k.

Competitive bonus structure. Responsibilities: Act as the point of contact for preparation and submission of GIA applications to several different ISOs.

Model site layouts and diagrams through various tools such as AutoCAD, PSCAD, etc.

Keep up to date on ISO tariffs and other rules and regulations surrounding interconnection.

Lend experience and knowledge to site identification and assessment.

Manage budget, scheduling, reliability costing and performance of projects.

Support procurement activities. Requirements: Undergraduate degree in Engineering.

5 years experience in the power industry.

P.E. in Texas is ideal.

Experience with utility interconnection process.

Have submitted GIA applications.

Working knowledge of Federal, State and other regulatory bodies surrounding interconnection and power generation.

Ability to create site layouts and line diagrams in regards to PV array layouts at a utility scale.

Must understand power engineering principals, applicable codes and standards.

Working knowledge of modelling systems such as AutoCAD and PSCAD. Apply here.