Sunrise brief: Perch Energy raises $30M to expand community solar 

People on the move: Origami Solar, SolarApp+ Foundation, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Electrolyzer manufacturer Electric Hydrogen completes $380 million financing The company is manufacturing 100 MW electrolyzer systems, each of which it says can produce almost 50 tons of green hydrogen each day.

Swedish battery manufacturer to open factory in Canada Northvolt Six will use a circular economy approach in its 60 GW/h of annual cell manufacturing in Quebec, assembling batteries for the U.S. automotive market.

Perch Energy raises $30M to expand community solar The investment by Nuveen, one of the largest investment managers in the world, will provide Perch with access to Nuveen’s portfolio of affordable housing units and residential apartments.

Growth of solar, wind cuts emissions in global electricity sector Wind and solar are the only sources of electricity that have substantially increased in terms of generation and their share in the global energy mix, according to UK consultancy firm Ember.