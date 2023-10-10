Sunrise brief: U.S. utility-scale solar to more than double installations year-over-year 

California solar installation complete and ready for sheep grazing The Fallon Two Rock Road Solar Farm will produce an estimated 2.3 GW/h each year as part of Marin Clean Energy’s portfolio.

U.S. utility-scale solar to more than double installations year-over-year Over 10.4 GW was deployed in 2022, while 2023 totals may exceed 24 GW, said Lawerence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Novel thin-film anti-soiling coating increases solar module yield by over 3% A group of scientists in the United States saw ‘encouraging’ results after testing the commercialization of novel coating materials in field tests, with the coating only increasing a panel’s total cost by 1.4%.

Form Energy’s solution for a fossil-free New England: $100 billion in savings Form Energy’s modeling tools suggest that adding 23.4 GW of their long-duration energy strorage would drastically enhance the efficiency of wind and solar, lowering the curtailment of renewables by up to 83%, and reducing the region’s capacity of needed solar power by over 100 GW.