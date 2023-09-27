People on the move: SEIA, ACP, Rhythmos and more

Mark Jaggassar has joined Rhythmos as vice president of products and grid analytics. In his new role, Mr. Jaggassar will spearhead the continued growth and expansion of Rhythmos’ core product lines to accelerate Rhythmos’ feature and use-case offerings for both utilities and EV fleets. Before joining Rhythmos, Mark was Director of Strategy for UK-based Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), previously serving as both Director of Products and Director of Grid Analytics.
ACP announced the appointment of Kelly Veney Darnell as its incoming COO and president of the Clean Power Institute, ACP’s educational c(3) non-profit. Darnell brings a diverse range of experience from sectors such as nonprofit, banking, government, legal, and politics as she takes on her fifth role as a COO at ACP.
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that Stacy Ettinger will serve as the organization’s new senior vice president of supply chain and trade. Ettinger is an accomplished attorney who will lead SEIA’s international trade portfolio and its work to expand and strengthen the solar and storage supply chain in the United States. Beginning in November, Ettinger will oversee SEIA’s efforts to advocate for free and fair trade, bolster domestic solar manufacturing, and other initiatives that promote sustainability and ethical labor practices.
More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Mila Buckner started a new position as director of legal at Carson Team
- Mark Czap started a new position as director of origination at Aspen Power
- Hashmat Rahin was promoted to managing director at Potentia Renewables Inc.
Job Description
As the Origination Manager you will bring a highly accomplished renewable energy origination background to the team, you will work with cross-functional teams to originate and deliver on successful projects as well as research new market segments and develop strategies to pursue and develop in said markets.
Why you should apply:
- 150-200,000 Base salary.
- Strong benefits.
- Great company culture.
- Career growth opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Originate utility scale solar and battery storage project opportunities.
- Evaluate feasibility of interconnection and permitting contracts.
- Examine new markets for opportunities in development.
- Identify potential greenfield solar projects.
- Support financial modeling.
- Grow a team of developers and originators.
- Communicate effectively and efficiently with upper leadership.
- Identify early-stage developers that will co-develop and lead negotiations for acquisitions.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams..
- Manage land lease agreements and meet with land owners for negotiations.
Requirements:
- BS, MBA or relevant masters preferred.
- 5+ years of experience in solar project origination in Eastern US.
- Knowledge of the solar industry and regional regulations for Eastern US markets.
- Full cycle development experience.
- Background in project origination through greenfield, co-development and acquisitions.
- Strong communication skills with a flexible mindset
Apply here.
