People on the move: SEIA, ACP, Rhythmos and more

Mark Jaggassar has joined Rhythmos as vice president of products and grid analytics. In his new role, Mr. Jaggassar will spearhead the continued growth and expansion of Rhythmos’ core product lines to accelerate Rhythmos’ feature and use-case offerings for both utilities and EV fleets. Before joining Rhythmos, Mark was Director of Strategy for UK-based Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), previously serving as both Director of Products and Director of Grid Analytics.

ACP announced the appointment of Kelly Veney Darnell as its incoming COO and president of the Clean Power Institute, ACP’s educational c(3) non-profit. Darnell brings a diverse range of experience from sectors such as nonprofit, banking, government, legal, and politics as she takes on her fifth role as a COO at ACP.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that Stacy Ettinger will serve as the organization’s new senior vice president of supply chain and trade. Ettinger is an accomplished attorney who will lead SEIA’s international trade portfolio and its work to expand and strengthen the solar and storage supply chain in the United States. Beginning in November, Ettinger will oversee SEIA’s efforts to advocate for free and fair trade, bolster domestic solar manufacturing, and other initiatives that promote sustainability and ethical labor practices.

