Sunrise brief: Los Angeles, Austin and Vermont plan to exceed 90% carbon-free power by 2030

Also on the rise: Honeywell invests in ESS to advance adoption of iron flow battery energy storage. Panasonic introduces half-cut HJT residential solar module, and more.

A 20 MW project in Ludlow, Vermont.

Image: NextEra Energy

Share

Los Angeles, Austin and Vermont plan to exceed 90% carbon-free power by 2030  A dozen U.S. utilities have targeted at least 80% carbon-free generation by 2030. The Smart Electric Power Alliance hopes that their strategies to get there will influence other utilities to accelerate their own clean energy commitments.

Honeywell invests in ESS to advance adoption of iron flow battery energy storage  Honeywell purchased $27.5 million in ESS common stock and intends to purchase $300 million in ESS product, with $15 million prepaid. The collaboration enables Honeywell to integrate ESS technology into its global offering, and ESS gains license to Honeywell’s flow battery intellectual property.

California children’s hospital to build resilient clean energy microgrid The project team is led by the State of California through the California Energy Commission, and joined by Faraday Microgrids, and Redflow with zinc bromine flow batteries.

Panasonic introduces half-cut HJT residential solar module and more The company released new modules, a home battery system and energy management device.

U.S. and Canada to spend $12 trillion on renewables and grid by 2050 The intrinsic efficiency of renewables will lower the overall cost of energy from 4% of GDP today to about 2.5% by 2050, said a report from DNV.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.