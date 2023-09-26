Sunrise brief: Los Angeles, Austin and Vermont plan to exceed 90% carbon-free power by 2030

Los Angeles, Austin and Vermont plan to exceed 90% carbon-free power by 2030 A dozen U.S. utilities have targeted at least 80% carbon-free generation by 2030. The Smart Electric Power Alliance hopes that their strategies to get there will influence other utilities to accelerate their own clean energy commitments.
Honeywell invests in ESS to advance adoption of iron flow battery energy storage Honeywell purchased $27.5 million in ESS common stock and intends to purchase $300 million in ESS product, with $15 million prepaid. The collaboration enables Honeywell to integrate ESS technology into its global offering, and ESS gains license to Honeywell’s flow battery intellectual property.
California children’s hospital to build resilient clean energy microgrid The project team is led by the State of California through the California Energy Commission, and joined by Faraday Microgrids, and Redflow with zinc bromine flow batteries.
Panasonic introduces half-cut HJT residential solar module and more The company released new modules, a home battery system and energy management device.
