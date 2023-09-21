Sunrise brief: The top 10 states for residential solar

Hydrogen stations could avoid unplanned shut-downs with predictive models, research finds The NREL study focuses on a specific model that uses data to reduce the frequency of unscheduled maintenance, and increase the frequency of preventive maintenance.
Native American group recruits solar construction firms as tribal partners Native American tribal lands represent substantial solar and wind potential, yet tribes face many challenges in deploying renewables. A tribal nonprofit group is recruiting solar builders to partner with tribes to help clear the hurdles.
DOE announces $10 million grant program for green building skills training The Career Skills Training program will offer up to $10 million in grants, intended to address the limited qualified green building workforce across the country, and to support the implementation of national energy efficiency improvements sparked by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.
People on the move: Maxeon, SunTegra, LPL Solar and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Gautam Solar introduces N-type TOPCon solar modules The company released product lines for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications for the U.S. market.
The top 10 states for residential solar Informational site SolarReviews ranked the top markets for residential solar based on available tax credits, electricity prices, payback time, and more.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
