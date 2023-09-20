People on the move: Maxeon, SunTegra, LPL Solar and more

Maxeon Solar Technologies announced the appointment of David H. Li to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2023. David Li has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. From 2015 to 2022 he was chief executive officer, president, and a Board Member of CMC Materials, a leading global supplier of specialty materials focused on the semiconductor and energy industries with over $1 billion USD in revenues. During his tenure, he drove record financial performance and shareholder return. The company was ultimately acquired by Entegris for approximately $6 billion USD in 2021. Previously, Mr. Li served as Vice President Asia Pacific Region, and also held various leadership positions at CMC Materials. Mr. Li also sits on the Board of Coorstek, a company which specializes in the manufacture of high-performance ceramics for advanced applications.
Equinor announced the appointment of Samuel Byrne as vice president of operations at Equinor Renewables Americas. Byrne brings extensive experience in the renewable energy sector to Equinor. He most recently served as vice president responsible for operations & maintenance at Vestas Wind Systems in Asia-Pacific for both onshore and offshore wind farms, as well as solar and battery storage sites. His responsibilities covered 13 countries and approximately 15 GW of wind farms either in operations or being commissioned, and he previously worked in the company’s corporate strategy and M&A divisions.
LPL Solar LLC has added renewable energy executive Garrett Cope to its leadership team. Cope brings a proven track record in self-perform construction of utility scale solar projects, including photovoltaic (PV) installations, substations, and energy storage systems.
“We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Cope to the team,” said Mike Little, LPL Solar president. “Garrett’s experience and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we’re eager to leverage his many skills and vast experience to drive innovation and improvement within our organization.”
More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Jeffrey Ansley started a new position as VP, Engineering at Pearce Renewables
- Eren Engur started a new position as VP, Business Development-MEW at Malta Inc.
- Brett Lovick started a new position as VP, Operations at United Renewables LLC.
- Oliver Koehler started a new position as CEO at SunTegra
Origination Manager
- New York City, NY
- Permanent
- $150,000 – $200,000 per year
- Solar
Job Description
As the Origination Manager you will bring a highly accomplished renewable energy origination background to the team, you will work with cross-functional teams to originate and deliver on successful projects as well as research new market segments and develop strategies to pursue and develop in said markets.
Why you should apply:
- $150,000-$200,000 Base salary.
- Strong benefits.
- Great company culture.
- Career growth opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Originate utility scale solar and battery storage project opportunities.
- Evaluate feasibility of interconnection and permitting contracts.
- Examine new markets for opportunities in development.
- Identify potential greenfield solar projects.
- Support financial modeling.
- Grow a team of developers and originators.
- Communicate effectively and efficiently with upper leadership.
- Identify early-stage developers that will co-develop and lead negotiations for acquisitions.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams..
- Manage land lease agreements and meet with land owners for negotiations.
Requirements:
- BS, MBA or relevant masters preferred.
- 5+ years of experience in solar project origination in Eastern US.
- Knowledge of the solar industry and regional regulations for Eastern US markets.
- Full cycle development experience.
- Background in project origination through greenfield, co-development and acquisitions.
- Strong communication skills with a flexible mindset
