Sunrise brief: Ushering in new era of U.S. clean energy at RE+ 2023

On the floor at RE+: High-efficiency solar modules, the Erthos cleaning robot, and more Last week the Las Vegas strip was abuzz with solar power professionals, and the pv magazine USA team was immersed in networking and exploring the industry’s latest innovations.

Lithium-ion battery fire in California energy storage facility Homes and businesses within a quarter mile of the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility were evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was in effect for anyone a half mile from the site. Owner, Terra-Gen, issued a statement saying that the facility’s design systems are keeping the incident contained.

RE+ 2023: Ushering in new era of U.S. clean energy RE+ 2023, held last week in Las Vegas, was bursting at the seams with attendees, exhibitors and enthusiasm. Three pv magazine editors share their insights and observations on key drivers, exciting new products, trends, manufacturing momentum and a few persistent uncertainties.

What causes batteries to degrade? Having discussed battery chemistry in a previous article, Volytica diagnostics here examines the causes of battery degradation and how to extend device lifetimes, ahead of a pv magazine webinar tomorrow.

Center for Model Policy Development brings unity to clean energy transition The Solar and Storage Industries Institute launched the Center for Model Policy Development, a new effort to help harmonize state policymaking around barriers to clean energy deployment.

Silfab Solar announces U.S. cell manufacturing, new line of TOPCon panels The company invested $150 million in a new manufacturing operation in South Carolina and released new residential and commercial solar panels.

California legislature passes highway-side solar bill SB 49 is now pending approval from Governor Gavin Newsom.