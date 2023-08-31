Sunrise brief: California electricity pricing exploded in the last three years, far outpacing inflation

People on the move: Pine Gate Renewables, ConnectDER, GridBeyond and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Allume Energy receives $1.5 million bridge investment to deploy SolShare technology in Southeast U.S. The company estimates that its technology can help residents in multi-unit buildings save up to 40% on their electricity bills.

California electricity pricing exploded in the last three years, far outpacing inflation Energy Toolbase’s latest analysis reveals, following six years of stable, inflation-adjusted electricity prices, California’s electricity bills have surged, increasing nearly three times faster than the Consumer Price Index.

Funding for second-life EV battery materials manufacturer reaches $4 billion Redwood Materials received a $1 billion Series D funding round, building on a $2 billion conditional loan from the Department of Energy.

Model procedures for fixing distributed solar and storage interconnection Any state could adopt current “best practices” for interconnecting distributed solar and storage by instituting model procedures published by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, the group suggests in a report.

New Mexico solar project sites 200 MW on former coal plant Origis Energy commenced construction on the project, which is expected to reach commercial operations in 2024.