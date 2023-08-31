Sunrise brief: California electricity pricing exploded in the last three years, far outpacing inflation

People on the move: Pine Gate Renewables, ConnectDER, GridBeyond and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Allume Energy receives $1.5 million bridge investment to deploy SolShare technology in Southeast U.S. The company estimates that its technology can help residents in multi-unit buildings save up to 40% on their electricity bills.
California electricity pricing exploded in the last three years, far outpacing inflation Energy Toolbase’s latest analysis reveals, following six years of stable, inflation-adjusted electricity prices, California’s electricity bills have surged, increasing nearly three times faster than the Consumer Price Index.
Funding for second-life EV battery materials manufacturer reaches $4 billion Redwood Materials received a $1 billion Series D funding round, building on a $2 billion conditional loan from the Department of Energy.
Model procedures for fixing distributed solar and storage interconnection Any state could adopt current “best practices” for interconnecting distributed solar and storage by instituting model procedures published by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, the group suggests in a report.
New Mexico solar project sites 200 MW on former coal plant Origis Energy commenced construction on the project, which is expected to reach commercial operations in 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.