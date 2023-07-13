Sunrise brief: U.S. Customs solar exclusions may be “de facto ban on Chinese polysilicon”

U.S. Customs solar exclusions may be “de facto ban on Chinese polysilicon” Solar modules made of Tongwei and Astronergy polysilicon, including Longi modules, have been excluded from entry to the market by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

People on the move: GridTech, Heliogen, Vote Solar and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Ericsson solar-plus-storage microgrid to power Texas 5G station The mobile networking company is using six bifacial 400 W solar panels assembled with three lithium-ion battery packs on a company rooftop in Plano, Texas.

Turning EV charging centers into islanding solar microgrids An electric bus charging station on Martha’s Vineyard is using microgrid controllers to turn solar-plus-storage EV charging centers into microgrids that provide power when the grid goes down.

Florida municipal solar project expands to 600 MW Over 1.8 million solar panels will be installed in the project, which has completed its first 150 MW phase.

DOE awards $90 million for adoption of latest building energy efficiency codes The grants will result in more energy-efficient buildings, a key element of a least-cost strategy for 100% renewables.

Indiana utility activates first 465 MW solar projects The projects are part of NIPSCO’s 2.4 GW clean energy fleet replacing a coal generation portfolio to be retired in the coming years.