People on the move: GridTech, Heliogen, Vote Solar and more

Stephanie Speirs, Tarak Shah and Curtis Seymour join Vote Solar’s board of directors. Together, the new board members reflect over five decades of clean energy and climate expertise, and bring different backgrounds, knowledge and experiences that uniquely align with how Vote Solar works towards a 100% clean energy future.

“The next decade will be absolutely crucial for climate justice and equitable clean energy deployment, and Vote Solar will have a crucial role to play,” said Vote Solar board chair Zaid Ashai. “With the addition of Tarak, Steph and Curtis, the organization is well-positioned to drive meaningful change.”

AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology provider Heliogen announced the appointment of Sagar Kurada as chief financial officer and head of strategy, effective immediately. Mr. Kurada succeeds Kelly Rosser, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 2023. Ms. Rosser will continue in her role as chief accounting officer.

Vicinity Energy, a national decarbonization company, announced that Bill Fahey has joined the company as its new chief operating officer. Fahey joins Vicinity with over 35 years of experience in the energy industry. Previously, Fahey served as the executive vice president and chief technical officer for Veolia North America, where he led many operations-focused initiatives and has been instrumental to its long-term success in North America.

Vesper Energy announced that Susannah Pedigo has been named head of government and regulatory affairs. Previously, Pedigo advanced business development and commercial efforts as a Senior Director of Origination.

In this role, Pedigo will support Vesper’s continued growth and leadership in the renewable energy sector by overseeing advocacy efforts for policy and regulatory issues related to the energy industry. Pedigo will focus on advancing fair and balanced federal and state energy policies and informing thoughtful business strategies to accelerate the energy transition across the U.S.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ian Tilford started a new position as director of engineering & project management at Bonsai Energy Group

Amy deCastro started a new position as vice president, human resources at ETAP-Operation Technology, Inc.

started a new position as vice president, human resources at ETAP-Operation Technology, Inc. Steve Levy was promoted to chief sales officer at Doosan GridTech

was promoted to chief sales officer at Doosan GridTech Thomas Loredo started a new position as director of sales, East Coast at Sunrock Distributed Generation

Project Engineer Dallas, TX

Permanent

Renewable Energy

Job Description As Project Engineer, you will lead interconnection efforts of utility scale generation including supporting the transmission system. You will also participate in early stage project designing, modelling and help with generator interconnection through to submission. Why you should apply: Competitive wages.

100% Medical coverage.

401k.

Competitive bonus structure. Responsibilities: Act as the point of contact for preparation and submission of GIA applications to several different ISOs.

Model site layouts and diagrams through various tools such as AutoCAD, PSCAD, etc.

Keep up to date on ISO tariffs and other rules and regulations surrounding interconnection.

Lend experience and knowledge to site identification and assessment.

Manage budget, scheduling, reliability costing and performance of projects.

Support procurement activities. Requirements: Undergraduate degree in Engineering.

5 years experience in the power industry.

P.E. in Texas is ideal.

Experience with utility interconnection process.

Have submitted GIA applications.

Working knowledge of Federal, State and other regulatory bodies surrounding interconnection and power generation.

Ability to create site layouts and line diagrams in regards to PV array layouts at a utility scale.

Must understand power engineering principals, applicable codes and standards.

Working knowledge of modelling systems such as AutoCAD and PSCAD.