Sunrise brief: Flow battery capacity and longevity boosted by an unexpected ingredient

The geotechnical side of solar installations Leveraging the geotechnical consultant as a member of the development team leads to a more holistic approach to the design and construction of the solar project and allows them to provide valuable cost-saving advice and recommendations.

RFP alert: Arizona Public Service seeks at least 700 MW of renewable resources The RFP is open to all technologies, including supply side and non-supply side resources. Proposed projects must be in service beginning in 2026 through 2028.

Missouri municipal utility to launch 20-year community solar program The initial framework calls for Columbia Water & Light to distribute solar energy using a net billing system from its first two projects in the municipality, Truman and Bernadette Fields, whose 1 MW of clean energy capacity is divided into 1.5 kW blocks for residential customers, with 15% of power capacity available to eligible low-income residents.

Sumitomo reveals testing results of redox flow battery project in California Sumitomo says that its 2MW/8MWh vanadium redox flow battery achieved a 99% operating rate at San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) facility in California. The battery is expected to retain a capacity rate of 90% or more for 20 years in the electricity market.

Flow battery capacity and longevity boosted by an unexpected ingredient Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory demonstrated the use of sugar water to improve the performance of flow batteries for grid-scale energy storage.

Insurer to cover up to $20 million in damage limits for solar projects Retail clients can access quote and bind to insure U.S. C&I solar projects with limits on replacement cost of $2 million to $20 million per project site location, according to NARDAC Insurance Services.