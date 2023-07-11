RFP alert: Arizona Public Service seeks at least 700 MW of renewable resources

Arizona Public Service (APS) has released its 2023 All-Source Request for Proposal (RFP), in which the utility is asking developers to submit project proposals for flexible and innovative energy resources.

Last year, APS released an RFP, and those projects, which will deliver just over 1 GW of solar and wind power combined, are expected to start next year. The energy generated will be enough to serve close to 160,000 Arizona homes. New energy storage projects with a capacity to store more than 1.4 GW of solar power are also planned.

“Our customers depend on us for top-quality service and we’re powering our state’s growth with our 2023 RFP and new clean energy projects coming online soon to continue to keep homes cool and electricity flowing to customers,” said Justin Joiner, vice president of resource management at APS.

This RFP is open to all technologies, including supply side and non-supply side resources. Of the 1 GW of resources, APS is seeking at least 700 MW of renewable resources. Proposed projects must be in service beginning in 2026 through 2028.

APS will use the PowerAdvocate platform to support the administration and evaluation of the RFP responses. The RFP is available to any entity that registers in PowerAdvocate and sets up an account. All RFP instructions, associated documents, instructions, and Q&A will also be available through the PowerAdvocate platform, and is also available here. The RFP process will be monitored and reviewed by a third-party independent monitor.

APS has a clean energy commitment that calls for 100% clean and carbon-free by 2050 , and that goal includes a nearer-term 2030 target of achieving a resource mix that is 65% clean energy, with 45% of its generation portfolio coming from renewable energy. APS has also announced its intention to exit from all coal-fired generation by 2031.

An example of its clean energy commitment, the 150 MW Agave Solar plant owned by APS, is expected to come online this summer and provide enough energy to power 24,000 Arizona homes. Agave features more than 400,000 First Solar modules installed on trackers from Nextracker. APS is also investing in energy storage and announced plans to add storage to the Agave plant.

APS, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties. The utility reports that its current energy mix is 51% clean energy.